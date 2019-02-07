Experience Andrea Bocelli in a whole new way at his Valentine’s Day concert

Didn’t make a plan that revolves around romance for Valentine’s Day yet?

We’re here to help.

World renowned blind tenor Andrea Bocelli is bringing “a special experience” to fans who attend his AmericanAirlines Arena 8 p.m. concert on Feb. 14.

Premium seats on Ticketmaster in the second row are priced up to a cool $1,500. But that’s not the so called experience promoters are currently touting.

Ticketholders can listen to Bocelli’s dulcet voice outside the downtown stadium on the 23,000 square foot Xfinity East Plaza, a covered space overlooking the bay and skyline. You can also see the opera icon and watch the concert in HD simulcast on a large screen set up at the plaza.

At the “Taste of Tuscany listening party,” there will be “high end vendors” on site offering for purchase everything from stone-oven pizza and handmade pasta, to cigars, gelato, espresso and of course, a selection of the Italian music star’s own Bocelli Family Wines.

Those who have already bought tickets to the concert will also have access to the party on the deck located on Gates 5 and 6. To really save coin, just buy tickets to the outdoor party at just $30 a pop.

Bonus: There will be free roses passed around for your beloved.

Bocelli’s Valentine’s Tour comes just a few months after his first studio album in nearly 14 years, “Sì.”

The part time South Florida resident’s show will also include performances by soprano Larisa Martinez, pop vocalist Pia Toscana, and a special guest, his son, Matteo Bocelli, an operatic talent in his own right.