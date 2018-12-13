Posted on

Enrique Iglesias and  Anna Kournikova just listed their Miami mansion. And it can be yours.

Anna Kournikova
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova in their pre-baby days. Al Bello/Getty Images
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Enrique Iglesias and  Anna Kournikova are pulling up stakes. Kind of.

The longtime couple have listed one of their two Bay Point homes in Miami.

Want it? The 6,800-square-foot home at 4715 Bay Point Road is a cool $4.85 million, reports The Wall Street Journal.

The six-bedroom and six-bathroom home sits on about one-third of an acre.

Listing agent Gabriela Cardenal, of Mariana Martinez Real Estate, told the Journal that the property was originally built in 2017 for Kournikova’s grandparents. It is located in the same gated community  where the singer and former tennis player live, so you can be neighbors.

 

