Emily Estefan performs a surprise mini concert at a Hialeah school

Emily Estefan sang several of her songs to kids at Henry H. Filer Middle School in Hialeah.

Singer and songwriter Emily Estefan, daughter of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, was the big surprise for the students of Henry H. Filer Middle School in Hialeah, during an event to support music education on campus.

The visit came on Tuesday after the announcement that the airline JetBlue and VH1’s Save The Music Foundation came together to donate musical instruments to the school so they could reincorporate music education into their curriculum.

Emily Estefan visited Henry H. Filer Middle School in Hialeah. Courtesy of Rock Orange

The airline has been collaborating for more than 10 years with Save The Music. To date they have raised more than $ 300,000 that has been earmarked for rescuing music in the country’s public schools.

According to a JetBlue statement, one in three American students does not have access to a music education program, and most come from low-income families.

As a culmination of the activity, Estefan delighted the students, teachers and the rest of the school workers with an acoustic set of several of her songs.