Elle Macpherson was just seen kissing controversial anti-vax doctor in Miami. Are they a thing?

Elle Macpherson turned some heads at Glaser Organic Farms in Homestead on Friday.

Paparazzi caught the ’80s supermodel kissing a man who was definitely not her ex husband Jeff Soffer while out shopping for healthy goodies.

Macpherson’s new man has been identified as controversial activist Andrew Wakefield.

Now a resident of America, Wakefield was the first in the medical community to link childhood autism and Crohn’s disease to the triple vaccination for measles, mumps and rubella aka MMR. His findings were later discredited and he was eventually banned from medicine in his native United Kingdom in 2010.

The supermodel obviously has no issue with the former physician, 61; she was all over him at the market.

At least the guy is single. Kind of. The UK’s Evening Standard reports Wakefield separated from his wife last year.

Macpherson is on a high these days. Beside her new relationship, the 54 year old raked in a whopping $53 million in cash and a $26 million Indian Creek home in her divorce from Soffer, The Daily Mail reports.

But the mum of two keeps working, anyway. These days the Aussie peddles The Super Elixir superfood powder and chats about fitness/diet.

If the two walk down the aisle, this would make Elle’s third marriage. Her divorce from yet another billionaire, Arpad Busson, was finalized in Miami back in 2016.