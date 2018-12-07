Dwyane Wade’s art makes us realize what a good basketball star he is. Check it out yourself

Dwyane Wade: basketball star, fashionista, author, new dad, and now artiste.

You can see the famed Miami Heat forward’s creation hanging at the Fontainebleau Hotel through Saturday.

The NBA great’s piece is part of Re-Envision Magazine’s exhibit to support the Wynwood Theater & Arts, a not for profit arts performance organization with a commitment to the development of local talent.

Wade partnered with Nicaraguan born street artist Luis Valle on a 4 x 8 piece in acrylic art by dribbling a basketball for two hours on a piece of the hardwood floor from the 2011 All Star Game.

How can we best explain “The Art of Basketball?” The montage kinda reminds us of graffiti meets a Rorschach test. Wade’s signature and his jersey number are splattered on too, in case your friends doubt you. “DWade, 3.” It also features some handprints that we think belong to the athlete.

Price? A cool $30,000.

Having a DWade original in your living room? Priceless.

Visit The Showroom in the Fontaine Ballroom Friday and Saturday between 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.