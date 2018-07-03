Drake just celebrated his album ‘Scorpion’ in Miami. He also went bowling. Yes.

Celebrity sighting alert at Basement Miami: This past Saturday, Drake along with Ty Dolla $ign, took over the hotspot inside The Miami Beach EDITION in celebration of D’s new album “Scorpion.”

Dreezy’s fifth studio album, it contains a whopping 25 tracks and is reportedly inspired by his new role as father.

Case in point: The song “Emotionless,” with such lyrics as, “I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world/I was hidin’ the world from my kid/From empty souls who just wake up and look to debate/Until you starin’ at your seed, you can never relate.”

Former French porn star turned artist Sophie Brussaux reportedly gave birth to a boy Adonis in the fall of 2017. A source told E! News that Drake has been financially supporting the kid and his ex fling.

The “God’s Plan” singer, a Basement regular, toasted to his success with 70 plus guests and spies say he even took over the DJ booth for a couple of hours. On the playlist: “After Dark,” his collaboration with Ty.

The group downed numerous Hennessy cocktails throughout the evening and showed off their on point bowling skills.