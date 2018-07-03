Posted on

Drake just celebrated his album ‘Scorpion’ in Miami. He also went bowling. Yes.

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Celebrity sighting alert at Basement Miami: This past Saturday, Drake along with Ty Dolla $ign, took over the hotspot inside The Miami Beach EDITION  in celebration of D’s new album “Scorpion.”

Dreezy’s fifth studio album, it contains a whopping 25 tracks and is reportedly inspired by his new role as father.

Case in point: The song “Emotionless,” with such lyrics as, “I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world/I was hidin’ the world from my kid/From empty souls who just wake up and look to debate/Until you starin’ at your seed, you can never relate.”

Former French porn star turned artist Sophie Brussaux reportedly gave birth to a boy Adonis in the fall of 2017. A source told E! News that Drake has been financially supporting the kid and his ex fling.

The “God’s Plan” singer, a Basement regular, toasted to his success with 70 plus guests and spies say he even took over the DJ booth for a couple of hours. On the playlist: “After Dark,” his collaboration with Ty.

The group downed numerous Hennessy cocktails throughout the evening and showed off their on point bowling skills.

Comments

More Like This
Here is what’s open and what’s closed on July 4th
Five times the viandero’s grocery store on wheels saved your life
It’s getting hot in here: Miami Swim Week returns to steam up the summer with sexy fashion shows
wine bars
Miami Guide
Pro TipHere are the best wine bars in Miami. Related: it’s 5 o’ clock somewhere.
How to use the word ‘dale’ as illustrated with a Cuban party platter
The tourists are gone, Miami. Here’s how to take advantage of your city in the off season.