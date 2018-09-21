Drake and Migos postpone Miami concerts. Here’s what to do if you have tickets

Canadian rapper Drake has had to postpone his Aubrey and the Three Migos concerts with touring mates Migos that were scheduled for Sept. 21-22 at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena.

Tens of thousands of fans holding tickets for this weekend’s Drake concerts at the American Airlines Arena will have to practice patience for a couple months.

The Miami venue has announced that the popular rapper’s “Aubrey and the Three Migos” tour, which had dates scheduled for Friday and Saturday night are being postponed due to production issues.

But at least the shows will go on eventually. Tickets for the Friday, Sept. 21, show will be honored on Nov. 13. Tickets for the Saturday, Sept. 22, tour stop will be good for the rescheduled Nov. 14 date.

Georgia rap trio Migos shared the bill with the Toronto-born hip-hop superstar who, in the last eight years, has hit No. 1 with his first five albums, including this summer’s “Scorpion.”