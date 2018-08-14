Posted on

Do you want to be next Wild ‘N Out girl? Amber Rose wants to help.

Amber RoseMiamicom
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Come on out to meet Amber Rose, who is heading up an opening cast call this weekend.

The model, famed for a sleek bald dome and for dating Kanye West, is looking for the next Wild ‘N Out Girl Saturday night, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Rose will be at Nick Cannon’s new Wild ’N Out Sports Bar and Arcade on Ocean Drive.

Do you want to appear on WNO?  To enter you must bring a valid ID and headshot. Needless to say: Dress to impress.

Or you can just eat there and watch the chaos from your own table, by RSVPing at wildnoutsportsbarandarcade.com or by calling 305-535-3500.

Cannon’s bar is a new concept developed by the actor, entertainer, producer and television personality.

“It’s the first hip-hop sports bar ever… It’s not just a place where you can get food and drinks, but also you can play games and it’s Wild ‘N Out-themed,” Mariah Carey’s ex said of the venue. “The Wild ‘N Out girls are there as your waitresses, and there might be a Wild ‘N Out guy or two. But it’s really that same energy from the show.”

WNO  is at 1144 Ocean Drive at the Hotel Victor in SoBe.

Comments

More Like This
Want a piece of Miami Beach history? These lifeguard stands can be yours. For a price.
Poutine is ugly-delicious Canadian comfort food. Now you can get it in the Miami area
These Miami drivers now have to be on the ‘wrong’ side of the road. How did they do?
Miami Guide
No Cuban abuela? No problem. These are Miami’s best Cuban restaurants
Want a free Slurpee this week? Of course you do. Here’s how to get one.
So you thought you were wealthy in Miami. You were wrong, says a new study