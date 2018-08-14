Do you want to be next Wild ‘N Out girl? Amber Rose wants to help.
Come on out to meet Amber Rose, who is heading up an opening cast call this weekend.
The model, famed for a sleek bald dome and for dating Kanye West, is looking for the next Wild ‘N Out Girl Saturday night, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Rose will be at Nick Cannon’s new Wild ’N Out Sports Bar and Arcade on Ocean Drive.
Do you want to appear on WNO? To enter you must bring a valid ID and headshot. Needless to say: Dress to impress.
Or you can just eat there and watch the chaos from your own table, by RSVPing at wildnoutsportsbarandarcade.com or by calling 305-535-3500.
Join me this Saturday, August 18th! Come Wild'N Out with us on Ocean Drive as we look for the next Wild’N Out Girl. You won't want to miss it! @AmberRose @NickCannon @skamartist #amberrose #wnomiami #mtvwildnout #nickcannon #miami #miamibeach #oceandrive #castingcall #miamimodel #miamicasting #305model #skamlife
Cannon’s bar is a new concept developed by the actor, entertainer, producer and television personality.
“It’s the first hip-hop sports bar ever… It’s not just a place where you can get food and drinks, but also you can play games and it’s Wild ‘N Out-themed,” Mariah Carey’s ex said of the venue. “The Wild ‘N Out girls are there as your waitresses, and there might be a Wild ‘N Out guy or two. But it’s really that same energy from the show.”
WNO is at 1144 Ocean Drive at the Hotel Victor in SoBe.