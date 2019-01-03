Posted on

DJ Khaled just surprised guests at an insanely lavish wedding in Miami

Instead of his usual crowds, DJ Khaled performed at a wedding.Elly Kaya
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

There are over the top weddings.

Then there was this one.

Florists to the stars Seema Bansal and Sunny Chadha wed in an insanely gorgeous — and no doubt, fragrant — ceremony in Miami over the New Year’s Eve weekend.

The couple’s New York based company, Venus et Fleur, counts  the Kardashian and Hadid families as clients. Bansal and Chadha are known for their preservation techniques and roses that can last up to a year without watering.

Page Six reports that the couple celebrated their love at three separate locations, Vizcaya Museum & Gardens for a rehearsal dinner, The Bilmore Hotel for a Sikh ceremony, and the reception at the Alfred I. duPont Building, which was decorated with  150,000 roses and candles everywhere.

Surprise guest: DJ Khaled, who performed a lively set.

“Everyone was surprised when about 30 minutes into the reception, DJ Khaled came in,” one guest told the paper. “He rolled up [to the duPont] in a Maybach Landaulet, congratulated the couple and performed snippets of eight songs! He stuck around for about 45 minutes.”

Nope, the celebrity producer didn’t don a tux, in case you were wondering. But at least the Father of Asahd wore long pants. His motto is “Bless up,” not “Dress Up.”

