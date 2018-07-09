Posted on

DJ Khaled is on a fabulous vacation right now. Here’s why fans aren’t happy.

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Ummm, not cool.

DJ Khaled  pulled out of appearing at last weekend’s Wireless Festival in London, and fans aren’t happy.

Though Drake rocked it out as headliner, the Miami producer cited “travel issues” for his no-show.

But eagle eyed fans scanned his social media to see what his issues were and could detect no problems at all.

In fact, Khaled looked in perfectly good shape, bebopping around on his private jet with his beloved family.

There he is toasting with his wife, there he is in an infinity pool with his son. Nice!

KHALED FAMILY! GLOBAL 6000 🔑 Swipe for more vibes

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

We get that he’s “blessed” and all, but a guy’s gotta work, right?

A Twitter user Tetz summed up many disappointed fans’ feeling with a Tweet saying the DJ was in a pool that “Doesn’t look anywhere like Finsbury Park,” the UK fest’s venue. “Ain’t he meant to be at Wireless today?”

Comments

More Like This
Here are the best World Cup Finals watch parties in Miami
This Miami Lakes Mexican mainstay opening in Doral has all you can eat tacos
A snake almost made it on a plane at Miami International Airport
wine bars
Miami Guide
Pro TipHere are the best wine bars in Miami. Related: it’s 5 o’ clock somewhere.
How to create the most Miami Quinces photo shoot ever
Tourists They turned her mom’s Vietnamese recipes into this South Florida pho noodle bar