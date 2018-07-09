DJ Khaled is on a fabulous vacation right now. Here’s why fans aren’t happy.

Ummm, not cool.

DJ Khaled pulled out of appearing at last weekend’s Wireless Festival in London, and fans aren’t happy.

Though Drake rocked it out as headliner, the Miami producer cited “travel issues” for his no-show.

Due to travel issues DJ Khaled will not be performing but we are working on something special that won’t disappoint… — Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) July 8, 2018

But eagle eyed fans scanned his social media to see what his issues were and could detect no problems at all.

In fact, Khaled looked in perfectly good shape, bebopping around on his private jet with his beloved family.

There he is toasting with his wife, there he is in an infinity pool with his son. Nice!

We get that he’s “blessed” and all, but a guy’s gotta work, right?

A Twitter user Tetz summed up many disappointed fans’ feeling with a Tweet saying the DJ was in a pool that “Doesn’t look anywhere like Finsbury Park,” the UK fest’s venue. “Ain’t he meant to be at Wireless today?”

Maybe I’m slow and missed something DJ Khaled is doing “man ah cool…man ahh just ease u know” in a pool that doesn’t look anywhere like Finsbury Park Ain’t he meant to be at Wireless today? — Tetz (@lyontetz) July 8, 2018