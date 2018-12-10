DJ Khaled had a huge birthday party and the gifts were worth more than a Kendall condo

DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole celebrated their birthdays with Haute Living magazine at a joint party Sunday night at the Perez Art Museum Miami. The DJ, who just paid the SEC over $150,000 in fees for failing to disclose payments he received in a cryptocurrency deal, turned 43 in his usual grand style, with a 60 person private dinner of fawning friends and fam, and a requisite presentation of gifts by pricey watch company Roger Dubuis.

Mr. and Mrs. DJ Khaled

Khaled got a $106,000 Roger Dubuis Excalibur automatic skeleton pave while his wife received a $53,000 Roger Dubuis Velvet Caviar watch. In other words, the couple made back the money they paid the SEC in watches. They may have also recouped funds in the form of all the free flowing Ciroc, too.

Fabolous, DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz Romain Maurice for Haute Living

DJ Swizz Beatz entertained from the DJ booth for the crowd that included Meek Mill, Apple Music exec Larry Jackson, Young Jeezy, Busta Rhymes, Terrence J, Fat Joe, Wale, Fabolous, Cuba Gooding Jr., Jeff Gordon, Trina, 21 Savage, Hassan Whiteside, Noreaga, and Jadakiss.

The party’s grand finale was a surprise performance between Swizz Beatz and Flipp Dinero with the hit song, “Leave Me Alone.” But no one left Khaled alone and if they did, he’d probably be sad.

Following the heavily sponsored bash, Khaled and co. hit LIV where the DJ performed a set with Lil Wayne.

The biggest takeaway from this whole shindig? The Khaleds hired a babysitter, finally leaving their tot at home.