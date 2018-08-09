Derek Jeter’s former teammate just shared a secret about him. Hint: It’s about money.

What a jokester (or maybe a bad sport?). We’d like to think the former, not the latter.

San Diego Padres pitcher Phil Hughes said in a Barstool Sports podcast that Derek Jeter had a funny thing he would do when he lost a bet: pay you back in a ton of loose change, no matter the amount.

“He had this thing. He liked to do small little wagers every now and then. But he was such a competitor that if he lost, he would pay you in pennies,” Hughes said on “Pardon My Take.”

Add frequently requested podcast guest to my extensive résumé — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) August 8, 2018

The player had no idea how Jeter came up with that many pennies, and surmised the Miami Marlins co-owner sent someone to the bank.

“It would be like a hundred bucks on something stupid like a college football game that’s going on or something. And if he lost, he would literally have a bag of pennies the next day. And it was not like a dollar. It was a hundred bucks. It’s a lot of pennies. ”

Hughes played for the Yankees from 2007 to 2013, winning a World Series with Jeter in 2009.