Demi Lovato reportedly hospitalized after heroin overdose

TMZ reported that singer Demi Lovato was transported from a home in the Hollywood Hills to an area hospital in Los Angeles shortly before noon on July 24.

Police reportedly came to the home on the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive and treated the singer with Narcan, according to TMZ.

Lovato has struggled with substance abuse and eating disorders and even released a song recently called “Sober,” where she discussed drug addiction and relapse.

She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and used to engage in “cutting,” where she would harm herself. She wrote about her experiences in “Staying Strong: 365 Days a Year.” She also created a YouTube documentary about her life and career, titled “Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated” in 2017.