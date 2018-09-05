David Beckham’s Miami MLS team reveals its new logo. Birds are involved.

At long last, the Miami Major League Soccer team’s name is official.

Say hello to “Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami.”

The club on Wednesday morning unveiled its team crest, an emblem it believes “represents Miami’s international, diverse, inclusive, creative and ambitious spirit.”

“This is such a proud day for myself and for the entire team,” team owner and president of operations David Beckham said in a release. “It’s an honour to announce the new name and crest to our fans — we are taking another important step in establishing our Club and today marks an important moment in the history of Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami.”

Managing owner Jorge Mas added: “Our city and our fans draw their strength from the dreams of a global population that calls Miami home. It is only fitting that our name pays tribute to the inclusiveness that makes us who we are.”

The crest, which also appears on a front-page ad in Wednesday’s print edition of the Miami Herald, is almost identical to the designs that were posted to the U.S. Trademark and Patent Office last month.

The circular logo is black with pink trim, including great white herons whose intertwined legs form a letter “M,” and an eclipse. At the bottom of the logo is the roman numeral MMXX, which translates to 2020, the year the team is scheduled to begin play. Inter Miami CF will be the shortened version of the team name.

“It symbolizes the heritage of our city, the ambition of our people, and the solidarity of our community,” the team wrote in a letter to fans titled “Freedom to Dream” that also ran inside the Herald print edition. “Above all, it marks another step we have taken on the journey to realizing this dream, together. A journey on which we’ve come a long way. A journey which has only just begun.”

There are still many steps left for Beckham and Co. as they prepare to be ready to play by 2020.

At the forefront: the stadium.

This November, voters will decide whether the city should negotiate a no-bid lease with Beckham’s ownership group to build its $1 billion commercial and soccer stadium complex called Miami Freedom Park where the city’s only municipal golf course, Melreese Country Club, is currently located.

Should the referendum pass, Beckham’s group can move forward with their plan, which includes a 25,000-seat stadium, an exterior amphitheater and 23 acres of public soccer fields.

Partners of the Miami MSL team Jorge Mas and David Beckham, exchange a “fist bump” during the announcement of the new Miami MSL team. Carl Juste