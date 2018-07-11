David Beckham attends watch party at The Wharf in Miami amid tight security

David Beckham ( l.) was the guest of honor at a World Cup watch party at The Wharf Miami when England faced Croatia.

He came, he saw, and he hoped England could conquer the game. No such luck. They lost to Croatia 2-1.

We’re talking about the one and only David Beckham, who announced he would be watching his home team play the semifinals in the FIFA World Cup in Miami on Wednesday.

Just as promised, Beckham arrived at The Wharf while awed guests snapped pictures. The downtown hot spot, owned by nightlife impresario Tony Guerra, posted a picture on Instagram of his arrival.

Wearing sunglasses, a pink shirt and a grey suit, the soccer king entered with a bunch of security guards, and smiled for the crowd.

An Insta video from Vive La Florida shows the place was packed, a mix of England and Croatia fans, with some families in attendance. Everyone looked to be having a blast while England scored a goal in the first five minutes.

Becks has to be disappointed.

His last post featured a picture of the national team’s captain, striker Harry Kane, with the caption, “Come on boys believe this is our moment. Take all that raw experience and talent and take us all the way. The boys have worked hard enough to get to this point now go have fun and bring it home.”