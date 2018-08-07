Daddy Yankee’s ‘Dura’ just surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. Have you done the Challenge yet?

Congratulations, Daddy Yankee!

The reggaeton star is doing the happy dance now after not only reaching but surpassing 1 billion plays on YouTube for his peppy track “Dura” in less than a year. Daddy’s appreciative. He thanked all his “elastic” supporters for doing the moves on Instagram:

The song spawned a dance called the Dura Challenge, favored by celebs like Zuleyka Rivera. That may have helped just a little bit. Just sayin.’