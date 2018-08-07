Posted on

Daddy Yankee’s ‘Dura’ just surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. Have you done the Challenge yet?

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Congratulations, Daddy Yankee!

The reggaeton star is doing the happy dance now after not only reaching but surpassing 1 billion plays on YouTube for his peppy track “Dura” in less than a year. Daddy’s appreciative. He thanked all his “elastic” supporters for doing the moves on Instagram:

The song spawned a dance called the Dura Challenge, favored by celebs like Zuleyka Rivera. That may have helped just a little bit. Just sayin.’

 

