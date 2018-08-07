Daddy Yankee’s ‘Dura’ just surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. Have you done the Challenge yet?
Congratulations, Daddy Yankee!
The reggaeton star is doing the happy dance now after not only reaching but surpassing 1 billion plays on YouTube for his peppy track “Dura” in less than a year. Daddy’s appreciative. He thanked all his “elastic” supporters for doing the moves on Instagram:
#Dura music video has surpassed 1 billion views in six months on @youtube ! Gracias por el apoyo masivo que ustedes le han dado a #Dura hoy en seis meses ha sobrepasado el billón de visitas! 💪 @elasticpeople . A todos los que han bailado el #durachallenge #duradancechallenge alrededor del #mundo 🔥 @dj_urba @rome_mna @gabymusic @pinarecords1 @elcartelrecordsofficial
The song spawned a dance called the Dura Challenge, favored by celebs like Zuleyka Rivera. That may have helped just a little bit. Just sayin.’