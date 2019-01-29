Daddy Yankee (& his emoji) just dropped a video for the song ‘Con Calma’

Daddy Yankee is back.

After dominating the world’s top charts with “Dura” and the subsequent Dura Challenge, the reggaeton star just dropped his highly anticipated new single and video “Con Calma” (Calmly).

The melodic, addictive track features Canadian reggae rapper, Snow, who also pulls a cameo in a pay phone booth.

The song’s more or less in Spanish; the chorus focuses on a “poom poom girl,” meaning a woman who works her feminine charms.

“Calmly I wanna see how she wags him. Move that ‘poom poom’ girl. Move that ‘poom poom’ girl. She’s a killer when she dances, I want the whole world to see. She’s got adrenaline in the middle of the track.”

In the video, Daddy appears in the flesh, as well as an animated emoji, mixing it up with a dance crew.

“I wanted to transmit the best energy and freshness in both dance and music; unifying the music of my teen years with today’s modern sound” said Daddy Yankee of the project.

Sound familiar? “Con Calma” a remake of 1992’s Hot 100 No. 1 single “Informer” by Snow.