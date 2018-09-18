D-Wade and Udonis Haslem’s restaurant is now open — and it’s more than your typical celeb spot

AVENTURA, FL - SEPTEMBER 13: Udonis Haslem and Dwyane Wade attend a VIP Opening Party For Their New Restaurant, 800 Woodfired Kitchen on September 13, 2018 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for 800 Woodfired Kitchen)

800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen: It’s happening.

The 4,000-square-foot Aventura restaurant co-owned by NBA megastars Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem officially opens on Thursday. The Miami Heat buds just went into business together, launching the company named Forty-Three, their two jersey numbers combined. And we could not be happier, given Wade’s big news that is he staying with the Heat for one more season.

It’s a legit food place

Though Wade and Haslem flipped pizza dough and mucked around in the open kitchen during the soft opening, you won’t be seeing the athletes diving into recipes. 800 Degrees was founded by respected restaurateur/chef Anthony Carron, who worked with Michael Mina. He has other locations in Los Angeles; Las Vegas; Tokyo; Dubai; and Doha, Qatar. The guy Carron is worldwide (sorry, Pitbull).

The bar scene is lit

Dim, sexy lighting. Wide screen TVs. Dramatic, high ceilings. Booze flowing. It all adds up to a fun, date night, social atmosphere. Yes, 800 Degrees has buzz. Plus really comfortable bar stools. Looking to pick up? Just think of all the conversation starters available. Here’s one suggestion: “So what do you think of Wade coming back for One Last Dance?”

The food is no joke

A lot of celebrity owned restaurants are popular because of the scene. Not here. The chow holds its own because of two words: Wood fired. The combination makes food come out with a unique smokiness. There are also delicious shareable dishes like spreads, salads and veggies. The pizza is so divine, you’ll vow to spend the whole day at the gym the next day just to have a slice. And we are still dreaming about that rotisserie chicken (Wade’s fave, too).

There’s a good chance you’ll see famous people

Wade and Haslem will be on site often, they promised. Hassan Whiteside was at the launch as was Heat spin doctor DJ Irie. Expect to see other VIPs such as Wade’s TV star wife Gabrielle Union (who was in L.A. “working,” he said). Hold the carbs for her.

It’s a little off the beaten path

The exact address of 800 Degrees is 2956 NE 199th St. The second part of the address is Suite c-3. It’s tricky to find, but let us help you out. Type “Aventura Shopping Center” into Waze. The basketball players’ eatery shares the same outdoor lot with the Pubix outside the mall. The good news: The parking is plentiful. At least it was when we went.