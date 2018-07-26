Crisis at Univision: A new wave of layoffs rocks Miami’s communications giant

Paola Eloza, meteorologist for Canal 23 was affected in the recent lay offs at Univision.

The new Executive Director of Univision, Vincent Sadusky, had this to say to all the employees of the U.S.-based Spanish language communications giant: “We are facing difficult days as the company adjusts.”

And on July 25, the first day of the anticipated adjustments, it was felt network-wide as many employees across the country found themselves out of work.

Among those affected are several well-known figures, such as Paola Elorza, the Chilean meteorologist of Noticias 23 in Miami, sources told El Nuevo Herald.

Cecilia Ramírez Harris, Venezuelan health and lifestyle reporter for Primer Impacto, and Noticiero Univision correspondent Maria Eugenia Payán, a native of the Dominican Republic, were also laid off.

Univision announced this new wave of layoffs amid an institutional crisis that has claimed in recent months several senior executives who left behind a company that looks different from what it should be, according to the memorandum by Vincent Sadusky, who replaced Randy Falco as Executive Director.

Falco resigned unexpectedly in June, barely four months after the company renewed his contract.

Univision “has done many experiments in recent years to find new avenues of growth. Some have worked; others did not,” Sadusky wrote in the memo sent to employees. “Many of these new ideas had consumed our resources disproportionately, while some of our core activities had a significant lack of resources,” the executive added.

Sadusky did not detail the number of layoffs, but a source from entertainment business website Deadline reported that the cuts amount to 6 percent of the workforce, which before these layoffs totaled about 4,000 people. According to this calculation, about 250 employees will soon be without work.

This summer alone, three executives resigned in the footsteps of Falco: Tonia O’Connor, Chief Revenue Officer; Isaac Lee, Executive Director of Content; and Lourdes Díaz, Head of Programming.

Over the past few years, Univision acquired numerous digital media firms in English. The company invested extraordinary sums in the Fusion project, an English-language channel for young bilingual Latinos that failed to attract enough public. Fusion further depleted resources to mainstream operations – programming in Spanish – which created discontent among employees of Spanish-language platforms.

So the first step of the new restructuring has been “our intention to sell all our digital properties in English,” Sadusky said in the internal statement, promising Univision workers that “we will continue to invest in the Hispanic community.”

The layoffs on Wednesday, which added to another recent wave of layoffs, will allow the network to allocate new resources “to local content and sales, sales in digital media in Spanish, business development and many other areas,” Sadusky said.

On Channel 23, one of the highest rated local news shows in South Florida, in addition to meteorologist Elorza the lay offs affected Madeline Norda, Executive Producer of Noticias 23, staff of the graphics department as well as the administrative assistant.

“For the rest of us [the remaining], I sincerely believe that this is the new starting point for one of the really fabulous media networks in the United States,” Sadusky said.