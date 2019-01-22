Continuing his ‘comeback,’ Soulja Boy parties hard in a Miami club

Soulja Boy is still celebrating his so called “comeback” in — where else? — Miami.

The rapper born DeAndre Cortez Way hasn’t had a true hit since 2007’s “Crank That,” but he’s still living large. His video for “New Drip” in which he flaunts his wealth with cars and jewelry dropped Friday and has only about 10,000 views.

Spies said he ordered 100 bottles of Luc Belaire champagne at Exchange Nightclub in Miami Saturday night.

The Chicago native is obviously very proud of his accomplishments, telling radio show The Breakfast Club last week that he taught Drake “everything he knows.”

In the interview, Soulja Boy also defended his legacy against Tyga, Meek Mill, Famous Dex and a variety of other hip hop superstars.

I had the biggest come back of 2018 big facts — Soulja Boy (Young Drako) 💲🔌🔫 (@souljaboy) December 28, 2018

“Stop playing with me like I ain’t teach,” said the entertainer who also goes by the nickname Young Draco. “The proof is in the pudding.”

His way of drawing out the name “Drakeeeee” inspired tons of memes for days. His braggadocious on air chat has already been viewed over 11 million times.

“I been doing this YouTube, I was the first artist on social media. I was the first artist on YouTube. The record labels set their blueprint behind me,” the 28 year old said. “I’m the reason these artists get signed…When I first came out they said hip hop was dead.”

How do we know his comeback is solid? Drake began following him on Instagram.

First pusha T and now soulja boy…🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#Drake just got served back to back!! pic.twitter.com/4kMcD1wVar — حذيف (@Huzaif_adam) January 16, 2019

Spies added that Soulja was at the South Beach club with DJ Clue, with whom he had been recently spotted at a NYC recording studio. Could we be hearing even more new music from this artist?

Video shows the artist (in his signature Gucci headband and dripping in bling) at the club smoking something, starting at his phone and moving to the music.

We can’t wait until he’s completely relevant again, if only for the memes.