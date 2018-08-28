Posted on

Consider your weekend planned: Dezerland Park’s Arcade is open for business

Miami.com
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Consider your weekend plans made.

Dezerland Park just announced its Arcade is now open for business. And it’s fully loaded.

Sure, you go to this North Miami  spot to get your kids tired out at the trampoline park, ninja warrior obstacle course and rock climbing wall, but now their little minds can be hypnotized  with a huge variety of games.

Think  Cruis’n Blast; all-new Wario Kart, The Walking Dead first-person shooter, Street Fighter, Batman vs. Superman and Justice League.

There are also old school pinball machines, a giant claw crane, as well as new titles such as Jurassic Park, Space Invaders Frenzy, Crossy Road, Piano Keys and more.

Dezerland Park, 14401 Northeast 19th Avenue, is the brainchild of real estate developer/avid car collector Michael Dezer.

“When Dezer does something, it tries to win every segment of the market,” he told The Miami Herald earlier this summer. “If some people don’t like go-karts, they’ll like bumper cars… That’s the beauty, that’s why we get so many people.”

More info: www.dezerlandpark.com 

