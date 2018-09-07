Cher is going on tour (again) and she is kicking it off in Florida

Cher performs at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., on May 16, 2014. She’s opening her new Here We Go Again Tour with four Florida dates starting in Fort Myers on Jan. 17, 2019.

Cher, God love her, is never one to avoid milking an opportunity.

When her Farewell tours — accent on the plural — in the early 2000s set box office records for a female touring artist she simply added more dates.

When she got her first high-profile film role in years in this summer’s “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” sequel and was the critical standout for her rendition of ABBA’s “Fernando” in the musical, she quickly turned around and recorded a whole album of ABBA covers. The resulting “Dancing Queen,” which blends the infectious pop-disco of ’70s ABBA with the Eurodance formula of her 1998 Auto Tune-fortified smash “Believe,” is out Sept. 28.

Cher’s “Dancing Queen” album of ABBA covers is due Sept. 28, 2018. Warner Bros.

Now the evergreen 72-year-old multi-hyphenate star is going on another concert tour and titling it after the movie.

Cher’s aptly-named Here We Go Again Tour opens with four Florida dates, including the second show Jan. 19, 2019 at BB&T Center in Sunrise. The other Florida dates are opening night at Germain Arena in Fort Myers on Jan. 17, the Amway Theater in Orlando on Jan. 21, and Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville on Jan. 23.

If you “believe in life after love” and the enduring power of a Cher show (yes, there’s a new Broadway biomusical with that title, too), you can start buying tickets for the 30-date North American tour at 10 a.m. Sept. 14 at LiveNation.Com.

(Citi cardmembers can get presale tickets at 10 a.m. Sept. 12 at www.citiprivatepass.com but presales don’t guarantee you’ll get better seats than the general public so don’t panic if you’re not a card holder.)