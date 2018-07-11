Posted on

Cheer on your team at a World Cup watch party in Miami — with David Beckham

David Beckham
Hey, Becks, we have some ideas about the name of Miami's new soccer team. Lynne Sladky/AP Photo
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Soccer fans, your dreams have been realized. You can watch the FIFA World Cup England vs Croatia game Wednesday with a bona fide soccer star.

That would be David Beckham. At The Wharf.

In addition to the stellar company, guests will be treated to watching the 2 p.m. match-up on a 12 foot screen. He’ll be cheering for England, of course, so we suggest you do the same (joking, but, not really).

Doors open at noon; for table reservations email hello@wharfmiami.com or call 305-906-4000.

Select eats by Garcia’s Seafood Open-Air Fish Market & Raw Bar, King of Racks BBQ, Spris Artisan Pizza, La Santa Taqueria, MOJO Donuts; enjoy live music; and cocktails. Children accompanied by parents & leashed dogs welcome, but not after 6 p.m. The party ends at 7 p.m.

This event comes on the heels of one of the biggest new stories this week, in which Beckham and his partners released the first image of a proposed soccer village near Miami International Airport. The location would be known as “Miami Freedom Park” and would provide a home for Beckham’s future Major League Soccer franchise.

The Wharf is located at 114 SW North River Drive, Miami, Florida and open Thursday through Sunday weekly.

There is limited street parking (or there’s always Uber).

RSVP here: https://davidbeckhamwatchparty.eventbrite.com

For a full list of World Cup finals watch parties on Sunday in Miami, click here

Comments

