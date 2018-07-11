Cheer on your team at a World Cup watch party in Miami — with David Beckham

Hey, Becks, we have some ideas about the name of Miami's new soccer team.

Soccer fans, your dreams have been realized. You can watch the FIFA World Cup England vs Croatia game Wednesday with a bona fide soccer star.

That would be David Beckham. At The Wharf.

In addition to the stellar company, guests will be treated to watching the 2 p.m. match-up on a 12 foot screen. He’ll be cheering for England, of course, so we suggest you do the same (joking, but, not really).

It's ⚽fficial – @futbolmiamimls invites you to join @DavidBeckham for his official World Cup Watch Party at #WharfMiami tomorrow!

Cheer on England as they face off Croatia in the World Cup Semi-Finals on our 12 foot screen!

RSVP for this free event👉🏻https://t.co/YVYpFtYVe9 — Wharf Miami (@wharfmiami) July 10, 2018

Doors open at noon; for table reservations email hello@wharfmiami.com or call 305-906-4000.

Select eats by Garcia’s Seafood Open-Air Fish Market & Raw Bar, King of Racks BBQ, Spris Artisan Pizza, La Santa Taqueria, MOJO Donuts; enjoy live music; and cocktails. Children accompanied by parents & leashed dogs welcome, but not after 6 p.m. The party ends at 7 p.m.

This event comes on the heels of one of the biggest new stories this week, in which Beckham and his partners released the first image of a proposed soccer village near Miami International Airport. The location would be known as “Miami Freedom Park” and would provide a home for Beckham’s future Major League Soccer franchise.

Miami, now is the time! Our City needs you, our owners needs you. Every voice counts. Come and support @davidbeckham & the @futbolmiamimls team in their quest to bring a world-class MLS team to our City! #thisismiamifreedompark #futbolmiamimls #thisismiami pic.twitter.com/2GKi9FWaEE — Wharf Miami (@wharfmiami) July 10, 2018

The Wharf is located at 114 SW North River Drive, Miami, Florida and open Thursday through Sunday weekly.

There is limited street parking (or there’s always Uber).

RSVP here: https://davidbeckhamwatchparty.eventbrite.com

For a full list of World Cup finals watch parties on Sunday in Miami, click here