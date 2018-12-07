Casa Tua was rockin’ Wednesday night with a motley crew of celebs for its Karaoke Party with Cocktail Experiences by Beefeater Pink–their name, not ours. Leonardo DiCaprio and Bono were both there, but too bad we don’t have any pics of them.

“It’s a private club and we respected their wishes for no photos,” said a rep. Whatever.

Sean-Zanni-for-Beefeater-Pink.jpg

Serena Williams and Paris Hilton did pose for us, gladly, even if the latter was sporting sunglasses at night and indoors. Caroline Vreeland, socialite and granddaughter of fashion icon Diana Vreeland, was also there, doing her best Amy Winehouse–we mean vocally, of course–in her own rendition of “Rehab.”

Serena Williams at Casa Tua Karaoke Party with Cocktail Experiences by Beefeater Pink Sean-Zanni-for-Beefeater-Pink.jpg

Looking on from a table was the aforementioned DiCaprio, sitting with pals and avoiding photos. At the middle table was Bono, who arrived following his awesome Sotheby’s and Gagosian (RED) auction in the Design District that raised $10.5 million for fighting AIDS.

Williams and her pals were having a fine time, dancing around and palling it up with Paris, who actually took off her sunglasses to greet her.

Caroline Vreeland, Paris Hilton at Casa Tua Karaoke Party with Cocktail Experiences by Beefeater Pink Sean-Zanni-for-Beefeater-Pink.jpg

But back to Bono, who has been rolling around town with bodyguards making sure no one was snapping any unauthorized pix of the U2 singer. He sat nonplussed as some socialites sang U2 songs. Performance art or blasphemy? We’ll never know.