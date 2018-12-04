Cardi B shoots sexy video in Miami when she should have been in court. Will she be arrested?

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Musical artist Cardi B attends the Philipp Plein Fall/Winter 2017/2018 Women's And Men's Fashion Show at The New York Public Library on February 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Philipp Klein)

Giiirrrrlll, what are you doing?

Cardi B was supposed to be in court in NYC on Monday over her fight at a strip club, but the rapper was busy doing, um, other things.

Where was she? Take a guess.

Miami, naturally.

And no, she wasn’t checking out Miami Art Week.

Cardi was pictured by paps slathered in body paint, dressed up as a tiger in a bikini, for what appears to be a video shoot. She is with Yung Miami, one half of the City Girls, reports TMZ. The ladies collaborated on the remix of “Twerk.”

The “I Like It” singer got a break, though. A judge rescheduled the hearing for Friday, so she better show up. The consequences could be dear, as in she could be arrested, according to Reuters.

The 26-year-old, born Belcalis Almanzar, surrendered to police in October after two bartenders at a Queens strip club accused her of attacking them. Cardi had just performed at the BET Hip Hop Awards in Miami Beach (she likes it here, obviou).

Well, here’s to hoping she doesn’t blow off Friday’s hearing.

“You should inform her that if she doesn’t show up to the arraignment on December 7, that unless the circumstances change, then it’s very likely the court will issue a bench warrant for her arrest,’ the judge reportedly told her lawyer, Jeff Kern.

On Wednesday, Cardi is due to perform at E11even. We have a feeling she’ll show.