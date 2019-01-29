Can’t make it to Super Bowl? Watch it on a giant TV screen on the beach
No plans for the Super Bowl yet?
The action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, starts on CBS starting at 6:30 PM.
You could see the New England Patriots go hard against the LA Rams from the comfort of your living room, or you could pass the time with hundreds of strangers watching on a tremendous screen in the great outdoors.

Join us for Miami's ONLY watch party on the BEACH! A party of epic proportions is coming to Historic Virginia Key Beach Park. A full day of live music, beach games, food trucks, drinks, and more! We've teamed up with Concrete Beach Brewery and Boxed Water to reduce waste and give back to Surfrider Miami.
At Virginia Key Beach Park, a 46-foot screen is the main attraction at Ballyhoo Media’s Super Bowl Beach Party, starting at 3 p.m.
The party, which goes until 11 p.m., includes live music, games, food trucks and beer for sale.
Weather is expected to be in the 70s, and a little cloudy. Still, we aren’t grappling with a polar vortex, so bring a bathing suit. Yaaaassss.
Tickets are $15 via eventbrite.com, $20 at the door.
LIMITED PRESALE TICKETS AVAILABLE: $15 – online $25 – door
