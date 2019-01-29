Can’t make it to Super Bowl? Watch it on a giant TV screen on the beach

No plans for the Super Bowl yet?

The action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, starts on CBS starting at 6:30 PM.

You could see the New England Patriots go hard against the LA Rams from the comfort of your living room, or you could pass the time with hundreds of strangers watching on a tremendous screen in the great outdoors.

At Virginia Key Beach Park, a 46-foot screen is the main attraction at Ballyhoo Media’s Super Bowl Beach Party, starting at 3 p.m.

The party, which goes until 11 p.m., includes live music, games, food trucks and beer for sale.

Weather is expected to be in the 70s, and a little cloudy. Still, we aren’t grappling with a polar vortex, so bring a bathing suit. Yaaaassss.

Tickets are $15 via eventbrite.com, $20 at the door.

Sorry Billy, but this event’s actually happening. #BigGameBeachParty 🔥LIMITED PRESALE TICKETS AVAILABLE:$15 – online$25 – doorBigGameMIA.com (Link in bio)•••#biggamemiami #superbowl53 #patriots #rams #newenglandpatriots#losangelesrams #watchpartymiami #superbowlwatchpartymiami #miamiwatchparty #miamisuperbowl #boxedwater#surfriderfoundation #concretebeachbrewery #kulchashokmuzik#kulchashok #ballyhoomedia #ballyhooevents #virginiakey #virginiakeybeach #virginiakeybeachpark Posted by Ballyhoo Media on Monday, January 28, 2019