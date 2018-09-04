Can you say orgy? Maluma appears to be having a REALLY good time in Miami in his new video

Maluma, looking as good as possible.

Maluma is back at it. Another sexy video.

You thought that the one with Shakira (Trap) was hot?

“Mala Mia” (My Bad) pretty much trumps them all.

The Colombian singer teased this thing back in July but we honestly had no idea it would be this racy.

The video opens with Maluma waking up in a bed with a bevy of half naked women in a hotel (it’s actually the W Miami).

Can we say orgy? Or better yet, “orgia?”

The phone rings. Then an insistent knock at the door.

A group of professional looking people are there, looking impatient.

Maluma is apparently late for a very important commitment. Because he was, um, busy?

“You know we’re shooting your TV show, right?” advises one woman pointing her finger at him.

“S–t!” says M, sending the women on their way. More women show up dancing around the W’s pool in bikinis, so the 24 year old hottie’s not exactly lacking for company. He drinks what appears to be vodka straight from the bottle while splashing around, then he ends up dancing in a club. Yep, more women surround him as he sings about what a “dirty boy” he is. The video ends with his laugh: Hahahaa.

Oh to be young, talented and with a healthy libido. Hope he has some energy left for his current F.A.M.E. tour. And for his rumored girlfriend, Natalia Barulich. They made things Instagram official back in April. But she hasn’t posted a pic with him in an entire MONTH. Hmmm.

With my sweetheart 💘 A post shared by Ναtαlία Bαrulίch 🌹 (@natalia) on Jul 30, 2018 at 2:20pm PDT