Posted on

Can you say orgy? Maluma appears to be having a REALLY good time in Miami in his new video

Maluma, looking as good as possible. Handout
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Maluma is back at it.  Another sexy video.

You thought that the one with Shakira (Trap) was hot?

“Mala Mia” (My Bad) pretty much trumps them all.

The Colombian singer teased this thing back in July but we honestly had no idea it would be this racy.

#MalaMia 🎥 S O O N…. !!

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma) on

The video opens with Maluma waking up in a bed with a bevy of half naked women in a hotel (it’s actually the W Miami).

Can we say orgy? Or better yet, “orgia?”

The phone rings. Then an insistent knock at the door.

A group of professional looking people are there, looking impatient.

Maluma is apparently late for a very important commitment. Because he was, um, busy?

“You know we’re shooting your TV show, right?” advises one woman pointing her finger at him.

“S–t!” says M, sending the women on their way. More women show up dancing around the W’s pool in bikinis, so the 24 year old hottie’s not exactly lacking for company. He drinks what appears to be vodka straight from the bottle while splashing around, then he ends up dancing in a club. Yep, more women surround him as he sings about what a “dirty boy” he is. The video ends with his laugh: Hahahaa.

Oh to be young, talented and with a healthy libido. Hope he has some energy left for his current F.A.M.E. tour.  And for his rumored girlfriend, Natalia Barulich. They made things Instagram official back in April. But she hasn’t posted a pic with him in an entire MONTH. Hmmm.

With my sweetheart 💘

A post shared by Ναtαlία Bαrulίch 🌹 (@natalia) on

Comments

More Like This
Tourists Pitbull is hiring sexy people for his new restaurant. Serving skills not required.
The Umbrella Sky Project is coming down. Better get those photos while you can.
This Florida Keys landmark has finally reopened after Hurricane Irma
Española Way
Miami Guide
Discover why Espanola Way might be South Beach’s coolest corner
Some of Miami’s best tacos can be found on this tiny island off Miami Beach
People flock to Kendall for his Indian food. Will they come for his new Italian restaurant?