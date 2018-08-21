Camila Cabello just got major props at the VMAs. Is she officially Miami’s next pop music queen?

This really is Camila Cabello’s year.

We over at Miami.com sure think it is.

We’re not partial or anything. Nah. Just because she’s a Miami girl and amazingly talented, to boot.

Others out there in the universe think she is awesome, too: At Monday’s Video Music Awards in NYC, the singer was given top props, taking home the Moon Person statuette for the Video of the Year for her smash hit “Havana. Past winners? Think Beyonce, Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga.

Tiffany Haddish, not one to mince words, was impressed: Up on stage, the comedian joked: “Camila Cabello is here nominated for five awards. So those of you watching at home, hi Fifth Harmony!”

Elite Daily said congrats, and suggested “fans should start stanning a single named legend.” Stanning is urban dictionary speak for basically obsessing.

Granted, some trolls (media members) say Cabello wasn’t deserving of the award. In the video category, the 21 year old was up against major talent such as Drake (“God’s Plan”), Childish Gambino (“This Is America”) and Ariana Grande (“No Tears Left To Cry”). The former Fifth Harmony member also won artist of the year as well, besting Ariana Grande, Drake, Bruno Mars, and Cardi B. Ed Sheeran picked it up last year.

The Washington Post called her prizes “shocking.”

C’mon, haters. Cabello is just 21 and already has a booming career.

We love how she kept it real with her speech. And humble.

“I can’t believe this is for me, thank you so much,” Cabello said, breathless. “I’m fully aware that you never know when you’re going to get a moment like this again, you never know when it’s going to be your last time on this stage.”

We are thinking she may be getting some tips with Miami’s current pop/crossover queen, Gloria Estefan. The two buddied up at the Taylor Swift at Hard Rock Stadium.

Or maybe she’s getting tips from the original queen: That would Madonna, who presented Cabello with her big VMA award. Forget about the humble part.