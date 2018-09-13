Brooke Burke was just in Miami with a mystery man. Is that her new boyfriend?

Brooke Burke was recently spotted indulging in a little Me Time, sans kids, in Miami .

The former Dancing with the Stars host was in town hosting a blackjack tournament at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek on Saturday night.

The following evening she was seen dining at local hotspot Seaspice with L.A. tech entrepreneur Scott Painter and two friends Sunday night. They arrived by yacht, but of course.

Spies say the group ordered Ribeye on hot stone, Chilean Seabass, Oysters, Meli Melo, Truffle Ravioli and Coconut Ceviche, washed down by Principessa Prosecco.

It is unclear if Burke and Painter are an item because paparazzi caught her spraying sunscreen earlier in the day on the handsome businessman.

An insider told Miami.com that she and Painter are not a couple: “They were both in town working on projects and decided to meet up with two other friends for dinner.”

The actress-model, who turned 47 on Sept. 8, split with husband, Baywatch star David Charvet, earlier this year.

The two Hollywood exes, who share two kids, seem to have the coparenting thing down pat, Burke told UsMagazine.

“We’re really good at that. David is an amazing dad, like, that’s one thing I never have to worry about and that’s probably every family’s No. 1 priority and fear when they go through separation or divorce,” the fitness enthusiast told the outlet. “He’s awesome, so no issues there. We take the high road for our kids … I think that’s what a responsible parent does at the end of the day.”