‘Bardigang is popping!’ As Cardi B waits for her baby to arrive, she gets other good news

Her baby (human) is not here yet but her other baby (song) is doing great.

We’re talking about Cardi B’s hit, “I Like it Like That.”

The video, as most Miamians may know, was filmed at Calle Ocho hot spot Ball & Chain.

Cardi B tweeted a video thanking “the best fan base hands the f–k down.” She said she wasn’t sure the track, featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin, would fly because some of the lyrics are in Spanish.

I got the best fan base hands the fuck down .Without them shit wouldn’t happen .I love BARDIGANG !!!! pic.twitter.com/B17lDL1sNH — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 2, 2018

The rapper is celebrating her spot at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“I’m Number one!!!” screamed Cardi while soon to be hubby (yes, they are married) Offset drives. “Now we’re just waiting on baby girl.”

Cardi has the distinction of being the first female rapper with TWO Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 songs to her credit. Her other one is “Bodak Yellow.”

Congrats!!!