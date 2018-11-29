Barbara Bermudo just appeared on Telemundo. What has she been up to?

She’s baaaccckkk.

Barbara Bermudo has reappeared on TV.

But not as interviewer, as interviewee.

The program Suelta La Sopa (the Spanish equivalent of “spill the beans”) caught up with her and her family while they were on vacation in New York City for Thanksgiving.

The lifestyle program airs on Telemundo, the competitor of her former employer, Univision, where she worked at “Primer Impacto” for almost 15 years. She left in January amid contract negotiations, media insiders say.

The Puerto Rican native was traveling with her journalist husband Mario Andrés Moreno and their three daughters Mia, Camila and Sofía Andrea.

Bermudo discussed her jewelry line which donates its proceeds to abuse victims, and joked about the cold weather up north.

“We bundled up the little girls and we are going to enjoy this vacation. Let’s get to work!”