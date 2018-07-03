Bad at love? Halsey just confirmed that she split with her boyfriend G-Eazy.

G-Eazy and Halsey perform onstage at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Is it over?

Seems G-Eazy and Halsey are taking a break.

The “Him and I” collaborators, who costarred in a sexy video for their 2017 chart-topper, were together for almost a year, and have been spotted a bunch of times in Miami.

One memorable trip occurred back in January when the couple was on a yacht. Halsey appeared to be snorting cocaine in paparazzi pics.

In March Halsey was back in the Magic City with her guy for Miami Music Week. The lovers got literally up close and personal at E11EVEN Miami.

So what’s the issue?

We don’t quite know for sure, but recently fans noticed that the “Bad at Love” singer began deleting pics of the G man, and there was that ominous post with her dog that read: “Kiss my dog on the forehead and then kiss ur ass goodbye.”

On Tuesday, she confirmed the sad news on (where else?) Instagram. The post has since deleted but UsWeekly has a screenshot.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” she wrote. “I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

G Eazy’s most recent Insta post is of him looking sad with the caption: “Rewind.”

Rewind A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on Jul 2, 2018 at 12:32pm PDT

Will the breakup stick? Time will tell.

G will be back in South Florida, single or not. He plays the Coral Sky Amphitheatre Sept. 8.