Authorities are warning people against doing the KeKe Challenge. So why is Thalia doing it?

Don’t try this at home.

Um, actually scratch that. Don’t try this when you’re outside the home. OUTSIDE A MOVING CAR.

Thalia did, and it got her into some social media hot water (no one wants that).

On Wednesday, the Mexican singer decided to participate in the viral Internet craze called “The Shiggy Challenge,” aka #InMyFeelings or #KeKe Challenge, in which people, famous ones and regular folks, re-enact Drake’s new song “In My Feelings.”

In a new Instagram video, posted by her husband, Tommy Mottola, the “Amor a la Mexicana” singer shakes what her mama gave her but in an unusually risky way.

The 46 year old is outside a car, moving in reverse. The vehicle is driving past what appears to be a remote, urban area, so luckily no one is nearby to smash into them, or hit Thalia, who’s in the road. But still. This just doesn’t look like an activity to recommend to anyone.

“My wife Thalia jumps out of the ROLLIE [Rolls Royce] every time we have an argument,” the producer (Mariah Carey’s ex) captioned the clip, which had more than a million views Thursday.

Comments were mixed. Some people thought she looked great and danced well.

Others were outraged: “You are too old to be behaving like this,” trolled one. “This is a bad example for your kids.”

Calling her a “chona,” Mexican slang for a fun woman, another follower said she looked “ridiculous.”

Yet another: “Irresponsible.”

A user with the handle @magdahenry seemed particularly upset: “It seems nonsensical on your part to put people in danger with this challenge. You have millions followers, especially children and young people who have already been in accidents due to this challenge.”

Mottola hashtagged the post: #dangerouswoman. But maybe there should be some advisory?

The Blast reports that National Transportation Safety Board is firmly against the practice.

“Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death in the U.S. Hopping out of a moving vehicle or jumping into lanes of traffic to show your dance moves is foolish and dangerous – to you and those around you,” said Nicholas Worrell, Chief of Safety Advocacy at the NTSB in a statement. “There’s a time and place for everything, but our nation’s highways and roadways are no place for the #inmyfeelings challenge.”

People en Espanol posted a picture of a woman doing a similar move, outside a car and running beside it. But at the end fails to make it back in. The words “epic fail” come to mind.

In Florida, if you pull this stunt, you may be fined for your actions.

Yes, as we said, please be careful.