Ariana Grande posted a picture of Mac Miller on Instagram. Then she got trolled.

Don’t blame Ariana Grande.

Just don’t.

The singer was forced to disable comments on her Instagram post, which featured a picture of her late ex boyfriend Mac Miller. The rapper died on Friday after an apparent overdose.

Grande, who is now engaged to SNL comedian Pete Davidson, posted the sweet black and white picture with no caption, but got trolled viciously, with commenters saying she helped contribute to his death. His fans think that Grande has treated the troubled man harshly by flaunting her new relationship, despite knowing he had substance abuse issues.

People are horrible, @ArianaGrande had to remove the option of commenting on her pics on Instagram because they were blaming her for Mac Miller’s death. Ugh that’s not okay. — Franko (@sin_limite95) September 7, 2018

The No Tears Left to Cry singer is no stranger to getting trolled about this situation. Back in May, when Miller crashed his car and was arrested for DUI, she underwent the same Internet shaming.

Mac Miller totalling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood — Elijah Flint (@FlintElijah) May 21, 2018