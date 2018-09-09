Posted on

Ariana Grande posted a picture of Mac Miller on Instagram. Then she got trolled.

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Don’t  blame Ariana Grande.

Just don’t.

The singer was forced to  disable comments on her Instagram post, which featured a picture of her late ex boyfriend Mac Miller. The rapper died on Friday after an apparent overdose.

Grande, who is now engaged to SNL comedian Pete Davidson,  posted the sweet black and white picture with no caption, but got trolled viciously, with commenters saying she helped contribute to his death. His fans think that Grande has treated the troubled man harshly by flaunting her new relationship, despite knowing he had substance abuse issues.

The No Tears Left to Cry singer is no stranger to getting trolled about this situation. Back in May, when Miller crashed his car and was arrested for DUI, she underwent the same Internet shaming.

 

