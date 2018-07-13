Ariana Grande just dropped her ‘God is a Woman’ video. And it’s beyond bizarre.

Prepare to be a little weirded out by Ariana Grande’s latest project.

Her Space-Age-y video for “God is a Woman” (gotta love the title) is a little hard to decipher.

Her fans are apparently watching it over and over to look for clues and make sense out of it, reports Billboard, which breaks down the most unusual bits.

It starts out with her dancing inside a galaxy that rings around her like a hula hoop. Then Grande, naked but covered in paint, swirls about in a milky liquid. She appears in front of various females, whose backs are to her, then we see (seriously scary) gophers that scream at the camera.

We see Grande in cartoon, surrounded by bears, then cradling a large belly bump.

Getting the drift yet? Um, nope.

Things get even more trippy when the Boca Raton native, in a helmet, swings a Thor like hammer with a voiceover, Madonna voices the Ezekiel 25:17 passage uttered by Samuel L Jackson in “Pulp Fiction.”

“I will strike down upon thee, with great vengeance and furious anger, those who attempt to poison and destroy my sisters, and you will know my name is the Lord, when I lay my vengeance upon you.”

OK, so we get it now: Madonna is God? Oh wait, maybe not.

Maybe Ariana is: She ends the vid by putting herself into “The Creation of Adam,” Michelangelo’s iconic fresco that adorns the Sistene Chapel.

Actually, we may stop trying to analyze this and enjoy the song. That’s probably best.

Moreover, we have a feeling her comedian fiance Pete Davidson will make a nice spoof of it on Saturday Night Live.