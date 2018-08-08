Posted on

Ariana Grande is wearing a bandage on her hand. What happened to her?

Miamicom
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Is she OK?

On Tuesday, Ariana Grande was seen sporting a bandage on her left hand on social media.

So what happened?

UsWeekly reports it was James Corden’s fault. Sort of.

She teased that a mishap went down during taping of an upcoming Carpool Karaoke with the British TV host on the “Late, Late Show.” It is unclear when the episode will air.

No hard feelings. Grande posted a light note on Insta, joking that she likes the way her bandage looks and saying she’ll be OK “one day.”

As for Corden, he Tweeted he had the “Best.Day.Ever.” with the Boca singer. Apparently, he was not injured at all.

Comments

More Like This
We compared the burger that “bleeds” with a standard veggie burger. Here’s our take
Tourists A sommelier and gourmet doughnuts? Here’s what’s new in food at Dolphins games this year
This South Florida mall food court was named best in the state
food hall
Miami Guide
Miami is suddenly full of food halls. Here’s where to find them.
Six places to take your next selfie that don’t involve those umbrellas
The best meteor shower of the year is coming. Here’s how to see it.