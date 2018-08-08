Ariana Grande is wearing a bandage on her hand. What happened to her?

Is she OK?

On Tuesday, Ariana Grande was seen sporting a bandage on her left hand on social media.

So what happened?

UsWeekly reports it was James Corden’s fault. Sort of.

She teased that a mishap went down during taping of an upcoming Carpool Karaoke with the British TV host on the “Late, Late Show.” It is unclear when the episode will air.

but i LOVE my bandage it looks sick @JKCorden i’ll be ok one day pic.twitter.com/uBABjvksVP — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 7, 2018

No hard feelings. Grande posted a light note on Insta, joking that she likes the way her bandage looks and saying she’ll be OK “one day.”

As for Corden, he Tweeted he had the “Best.Day.Ever.” with the Boca singer. Apparently, he was not injured at all.