Are you ready for fast horses (and stars?) The Pegasus World Cup is almost here

The horses are coming.

Of course they are.

We’re talking about the third annual Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series Jan. 26 at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach.

It’s billed as “North America’s Richest Horse Race,” with a $16 million purse (yes, you read right). Wowza. So yeah, saddle up and get ready. Not that you have to actually do anything involving a saddle or stirrups, but it does sound like epic, fast fun.

The entertainment lineup will be announced soon, but if last year is any indication, A-listers will be out in full force. We hear there are a lot of celebrities are attached, and one mega famous rapper is confirmed to perform.

On race day, the place to be is LIV Stretch Village, a trackside pop up nightclub where you can not only watch the action, but, um, partake in other activities. Post Malone and Ludacris did a set last year at the event, which saw such guests as Pharrell, Lenny Kravitz and Olivia Culpo, who witnessed champion Gun Runner win the whole thing.

The always lively equine extravanganza will have a new addition this year: The Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational aims to attract and showcase 12 of the world’s best older turf horses, turning the $16 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational into a Championship Invitational Series.

Tickets range from $60, wayyyy up to $1,000, and reportedly “offer something for every race-day enthusiast and entertainment seeker.” Meaning you can get seats with views of the finish line from the Grandstand and the Apron or spring for luxurious suites and very VIP dining experiences.

Go to www.pegasusworldcup.com, or call the box office at 833-464-7924 between 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

Want to take selfies? Tag @PegasusWorldCup and #PegasusWorldCup.

Off to the races.