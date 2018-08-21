Are G Eazy and Halsey back together? They sure looked loved up after the VMAs.

G-Eazy and Halsey perform onstage at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Halsey and G-Eazy may not be over, after all.

There’s a pulse.

According to E! News, they are “working on their relationship.”

The “Him & I” collaborators were spotted holding hands after the VMAs Monday night and tongues began to wag.

"They wanted to do their own things during the night and didn't want to cause too much of a commotion by them being together," an insider tells E. " They are being casual right now, but are definitely working on things. They are both hoping they can have a healthy friendship, if anything."

Last month, Halsey was singing a different tune. She wrote on Instagram: “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best.”

The two singers brought their lovefest to Miami a handful of times. Most memorably, Halsey caught heat after it appeared she was snorting a, um, powder up her nose while on a yacht.