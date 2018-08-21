Posted on

Are G Eazy and Halsey back together? They sure looked loved up after the VMAs.

New Year's Eve 2018
G-Eazy and Halsey perform onstage at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Halsey and G-Eazy may not be over, after all.

There’s a pulse.

According to E! News, they are “working on their relationship.”

The “Him & I” collaborators were spotted holding hands after the VMAs Monday night and tongues began to wag.

“They wanted to do their own things during the night and didn’t want to cause too much of a commotion by them being together,” ag eazy, halsey, vmas, mtv, couple, him and i, afterparty, celebrities, singern insider tells E. ” They are being casual right now, but are definitely working on things. They are both hoping they can have a healthy friendship, if anything.”

Catch me at the @mtv VMAs tonight. Tune in 😈

A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on

Last month, Halsey was singing a different tune. She wrote on Instagram: “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best.”

The two singers brought their lovefest to Miami a handful of times. Most memorably, Halsey caught heat after it appeared she was snorting a, um, powder up her nose while on a yacht.

 

Comments

More Like This
Sunset Place may be about to change. And dear God, does it need to
This beloved Wynwood party spot’s days are numbered. Where will the hipsters hang?
Miami Book Fair announces its lineup. Here are the biggest names.
Miami Guide
These Miami spots are the place to do Ladies’ Night the right way
Much of Wynwood is now in the hands of developers. Can the neighborhood stay cool?
Here are some of the coolest places to host a bridal or baby shower in Miami