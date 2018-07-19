Are Drake and Blac Chyna really dating? This would be an interesting couple, for sure.

Here’s an interesting bit of gossip: We heard that Drake and Blac Chyna may be dating.

Are they or aren’t they?

All the way over in England, UK’s OK Magazine reports that maybe, possibly, yeah.

Morning guys ❤️ A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 19, 2018 at 9:24am PDT

The model was spotted at an L.A. club partying with the Canadian rapper. Star reports that they were out until 5 a.m. Whoa.

Drake is single, kind of. He just fessed up to having a kid with a former porn star.

And Chyna, well she’s still intertwined with her baby’s father. That would be Rob Kardashian.

This is getting interesting. They’re both also frequent Miami visitors, who have a history.

Yes Drake was talking about me in Miss Me ! Call up King of Diamonds and tell Chyna it was worth the flight ! — Blac Chyna (@BLACCHYNA) August 19, 2011

The former King of Diamonds stripper has talked about Drizzy before. She claimed on Twitter back in 2011 that he referenced her in his song, “Miss Me.” And he seems he did with the lyrics, “Call up King of Diamonds and tell Chyna it’d be worth the flight. I’ll be at my table stackin’ dollars tio the perfect height.”

Or maybe they just want to talk about the life of a single parent?

2.0 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 16, 2018 at 1:00pm PDT