Another celebrity just turned up to eat at the Pink Teacup Villa. Who was it?

Fabolous enjoyed a down home, Southern meal Friday night.

The rapper was in town and dropped by Chef Lawrence Page’s Pink Tea Cup Villa in Miami Beach. The very same restaurant that’s been featured on weTV’s “Hustle & Soul.”

Spies say Fab dined on catfish, fried corn and sipped on specialty cocktail “Queen’s Lemonade.” That’s Crown Royal Apple mixed with vanilla extract and freshly squeezed lemonade. Sounds yummo.

GM Ana Lavender told Miami Herald the drinks there are kind of to die for.

“I feel like there’s something missing in terms of cocktails with the beach crowd,” she said before the recent opening. “We’re here to fill that gap. I call being it ‘booze forward.'”

Meanwhile, this weekend regular folks can enjoy an Unlimited Mimosa Brunch, from noon to 5 p.m. for just 20 smackeroos.