And then there were three: ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ announces a winner on Sunday.

It’s down to the wire now on “Nuestra Belleza Latina,” Univision’s hugely popular reality competition, as the remaining three contestants vie for la corona.

Sunday’s season finale should be a banger. Guests are set to include Pitbull, Cristian Castro, Bad Bunny, “Orange is the New Black” actress Jackie Cruz, and NBL 2016 winner Clarissa Molina, who currently works for “El Gordo y La Flaca,” and will personally deliver the goods.

Bonus round: Jennifer Lopez will deliver a “special message” about female empowerment via video.

The NBL 2018 winner and Univision’s newest on air talent will be chosen by the audience via the Univision Conecta app.

The three finalists will face their ultimate (as yet unknown) challenge and demonstrate their “poise and confidence” in two final appearances on stage.

So who will win?

Migbelis Castellanos, a “curvy” Venezuelan from Miami who studied political science and overcame stereotypes about pin thin models to become an NBL fan favorite.

Yaritza Owen, who left her native Honduras at age 16 after a rough childhood and eventually returned to become a successful news anchor.

Ceylín Rosario, a Dominican living in New York who is an NBL alum who is known for her feistiness, perserverance and close cropped, sleek ‘do.

The show airs at 8 p.m.