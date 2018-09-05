Amazon’s Jeff Bezos was spotted at LIV. Could this be good news for Miami’s HQ2 bid?

Jeff was hanging out at LIV. You could do that, like, every night if you open up HQ2 here.

It seems the world’s richest man still has time to chill at one of the world’s swankiest nightclubs.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was spotted at Miami Beach’s LIV nightclub over Labor Day weekend. In an email, a club spokesperson confirmed his attendance but did not elaborate on what brought him there. Civic boosters — keen to land Amazon’s HQ2 — did not comment.

The New York Post’s Page Six column, citing unnamed sources, said Bezos “kept a low profile, with plainclothes bodyguards showing up before his arrival to scope out the area then ‘taking their positions’ when he arrived.

“We’re told Bezos hung out into the early hours and got a quick tour of the DJ booth before leaving,” the Post’s Oli Coleman wrote.

Miami Club promoter “Purp” also posted an Instagram showing himself and some friends alongside Bezos, 54, who has seen his net worth climb to $168 billion, according to Bloomberg.

“It’s not everyday you get to hang with the richest guy in the world … What a pleasure @JeffBezos,” Purp wrote.

Miami is a top-20 finalist for Amazon’s HQ2 project, which plans to bring up to 50,000 jobs and potentially $5 billion in investment to South Florida. In an email, Michael Finney, president and CEO of the Beacon Council, which put together the Miami metro area’s bid for the project, said he did not have any information to share about Bezos’ visit.

Bezos, who attended high school in Miami and whose Cuban-born father lived at a Miami detention center after fleeing the authoritarian nation, has brought Amazon’s market value to above $1 trillion.

An Amazon rep did not immediately respond to a request for comment.