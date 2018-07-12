Adamari Lopez is posing in bathing suits again — and doesn’t care what the trolls say

Adamari López is one brave woman.

Despite being fat shamed on a constant basis, the “Un Nuevo Dia” host decided to post an Instagram story posting in various bathing suits.

We at Miami.com see nothing amiss with Lopez’s post which featured the styles of her friend, designer and television personality Maripily Rivera. The suits are basically rashguards, meaning they have long sleeves. And despite their plunging necklines, the one pieces are fairly demure, by Miami standards.

In the post, the Puerto Rican personality models a few different pieces.

“Here I am trying out some of Maripily swimsuits that are divine and I love them,” the Telemundo star told fans. “Maripily, thanks for the swimsuits, I’m going to try them all now.”

Maripily also shared the post, saying how “in love” with her new collection Lopez is.

You’d think by the comments section, the mother of one (who is a breast cancer survivor) was wearing a thong bikini.

Wrote one bitter Instagrammer: “This woman is already very old and fat should not be on television.”

A back handed compliment came from another user: “The suits are beautiful and you are super @adamarilopez. It does not matter that you are not skinny.”

Another defended Lopez, 47: “You look so bad talking bad about [her]. So for you, the physical appearance and age are all a woman has to offer? Ha. That must mean you’re out of the race.”

Last year, the former telenovela actress got thrashed for a picture she shared of her and her partner Toni Costa on vacation.

She was in a bathing suit.

Her weight has been fluctuating ever since.

Lopez, however, doesn’t care what anyone thinks. “I’m not skinny, but I love to wear bathing suits,” she said in her Instagram story as she tried on Maripily’s pieces.

And that is likely what Maripily hoped to offer women with her line of bathing suits, which she showed off recently at Lopez’s morning show on Telemundo. Her collection features something for all kinds of body types.