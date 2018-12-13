Posted on

Adamari Lopez is almost back on her feet (and her TV show) after hospital stay

Adamari Lopez
Adamari LopezMiamicom
By Madeleine Marr

She’s almost back.

Adamari López has been out of the spotlight (and social media) for weeks.

But the beloved TV personality finally reappeared to show her fans that she’s almost ready to get back to work.

The “Un Nuevo Dia” host had been hospitalized with complications of the flu since October and is finally on the mend.

In an Instagram Story message to fans, she thanked everyone for their support and said how grateful she was for the care she received.

“I have so much to thank you all for your  love and for all the blessings that you sent to me,” said a noticeably thinner Lopez, her face drawn. “I hope to see you all soon.”

