Adamari Lopez finally breaks her silence on why she and Marco Antonio Regil split

The truth is out.

Adamari Lopez is finally coming clean about why she and Marco Antonio Regil split so many years ago.

The exes are back together (professionally) cohosting Telemundo’s “Un Nuevo Dia” and flirt often. And on Monday, they traveled down memory lane.

It seems their work got in the way.

“I never made a scene. What happened is that I remember I said to you: ‘Hey, I know this is your career, it’s obvious, it would be foolish for me to ask you not to do it, but I cannot,'” Regil told Lopez on the morning show.

Lopez, who is now happily with Toni Costa, replied: “And what did I say? ‘Well I’m sorry, no way, thanks.'”

The Puerto Rican native, 47, celebrated 40 years in showbiz this week.