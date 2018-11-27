Posted on

Adam Sandler just posed with a newlywed couple — after playing basketball

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Adam Sandler really made some memories for one South Florida couple.

On Saturday, Karan and Tatiana Shah were posing for wedding photos outside the Pavillion Grille in Boca Raton when they spotted Sandler in his car, reports WPTV NewsChannel 5.

That time at our wedding when @AdamSandler had a cameo! What a super nice guy! Probably the last thing he wanted to do…

Posted by Palm Beach Photography, Inc. on Saturday, November 24, 2018

Somehow the newlyweds were able to flag him down and asked him to pose for a photo. Despite the fact that the actor had just been playing basketball and was sweating, he happily posed with them with a big smile.

The caption: “Probably the last thing he wanted to do after playing basketball was to star in our wedding pics but he hopped right in and made the day even more remarkable!”

So what was he doing here? Sandler has a home in South Florida. His wife Jackie Sandler is a native of Coral Springs and her family lives here as well.

Comments

More Like This
Pollo Tropical is making the World’s Largest TropiChop. Here’s how you can eat it
The anti Art Basel guide: How to survive Miami Art Week by not going near it
This new Fairchild exhibit will light up your Instagram feed. Here’s what to know before you go
Miami Guide
En FuegoThis is the most extensive, out-of-control list of happy hours in Miami. You are welcome.
South Florida’s museums are ready for Miami Art Week. Here’s what you’ll find
Time Out Market food hall is almost ready to open. Here’s everything you need to know