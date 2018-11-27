Adam Sandler just posed with a newlywed couple — after playing basketball

Adam Sandler really made some memories for one South Florida couple.

On Saturday, Karan and Tatiana Shah were posing for wedding photos outside the Pavillion Grille in Boca Raton when they spotted Sandler in his car, reports WPTV NewsChannel 5.

Somehow the newlyweds were able to flag him down and asked him to pose for a photo. Despite the fact that the actor had just been playing basketball and was sweating, he happily posed with them with a big smile.

The caption: “Probably the last thing he wanted to do after playing basketball was to star in our wedding pics but he hopped right in and made the day even more remarkable!”

So what was he doing here? Sandler has a home in South Florida. His wife Jackie Sandler is a native of Coral Springs and her family lives here as well.