A year after he was fired from ‘Despierta America,’ this TV host lands a new gig

A little over a year after his sudden dismissal from Univision’s morning show “Despierta América,” Cuban television host William Valdés is back on air, this time from Los Angeles on “Buenos días familia.”

The Estrella TV show is a classic morning variety magazine in which Valdés cohosts with his compatriot Aylín Mujica, Venezuelan host Yul Bürkle, Mexican presenter María Elena Anaya and Mexican entertainment guru Said García. In addition to Valdés, Mexican actress Vanessa Arias joined the cast this week.

The announcement came amid a flurry of posts from Valdés, who has expressed his displeasure at the way he left Univision’s morning show in June 2017, and how he has been treated since.

“The last time they had the anniversary of Despierta (…) they invited me and then they [withdrew the invitation] (…) I have nothing against my colleagues, they are amazing people and they are very good professionals, but I do not want to keep in touch with them, because I believe that my cycle in Despierta … closed,” he told People en Español a few weeks ago.

His cycle closed and another one has opened on Estrella TV, which ratings indicate is the third most popular in the country. Although the network owes its popularity mainly to the Mexican audience of the West Coast, in recent months it has put effort into reaching Latin communities from other countries, hence the hiring of Mujica, Bürkle and Valdés.

“Buenos días familia” is broadcast from Los Angeles from Monday to Friday.