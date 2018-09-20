A radio station just tried to prank this Venezuelan pop star about Salt Bae. He wasn’t having it

Nacho fell for a prank. Hard.

In the old days, Ashton Kutcher would have said, “He got punk’d.”

So this is how it went down: On Wednesday, the Venezuelan singer got a call from a DJ from Miami’s iHeartRadio pretending to be someone from Salt Bae’s Brickell restaurant Nusr-Et Steakhouse Miami, confirming Nacho’s VIP reservation.

But Nacho, who has spoken out vehemently against his country’s president Nicolas Maduro, whom Salt Bae wined and dined earlier this week, wasn’t having it.

“I have no intention of accepting any invitation to any restaurant that gentleman owns. That person he hosted is destroying my people and hurting millions of Venezuelans,” said Nacho (real name: Miguel Ignacio Mendoza Donatti). The former member of the duo Chino & Nacho then hung up.

The radio jokester called back and said if the music star didn’t show up, he’d be charged a $200 cancellation fee.

“I’m not going to go anywhere on Saturday. You’re going to make me get really rude on you,” snapped Nacho. “You are a rude person. The one who should be charged is the beast you represent.”

Finally, the radio personality (Enrique Santos) revealed that the whole thing was a joke. “Wow, brother … I need to take a minute,” said Nacho, stunned.