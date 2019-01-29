A new gym is opening in Little Havana. And you won’t be judged there.

A new kind of club is opening in Little Havana.

And it has nothing to do with DJs, dancing or live music, but working out.

It’s Planet Fitness, and its having its grand opening Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Located at 775 SW 8th Avenue at the former Walgreens si

te, the workout center will celebrate with a ribbon cutting ceremony, then a party with giveaways, raffles, and yes food, the fattening kind (you can diet later).

Guests can enjoy complimentary pastelitos, empanadas and treats from Arahi’s Bakery. An interactive Azucar ice cream station will be set up as well where guests can choose from a variety of local flavors and favorite toppings.

The first 100 attendees will receive a Planet Fitness T-shirt.

The 24/7, 14,700 square foot facility offers state of the art cardio machines and strength equipment, a 30-Minute Express Circuit, rowing machines, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, HydroMassage loungers, massage chairs, tanning booths, Total Body Enhancement booths, and more.

PF is also known for being “judgement free.” As in, come as you are, as heavy or as out of shape as you want. No one will shame you, the way the Internet does.

“We strive to create a workout environment where everyone feels accepted and respected,” reads the website. “Whether you’re a first-time gym user or a fitness veteran, you’ll always have a home in our Judgement Free Zone.”

Blew all your money on Christmas presents? New members can join for just $1 down and $10 a month.

More info: www.PlanetFitness.com