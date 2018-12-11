A massive brawl broke out at LIV nightclub after DJ Khaled’s birthday party

Oh, what a night.

DJ Khaled had a heck of a birthday party to ring his 43rd year at LIV Sunday night.

Insiders say he had a complete blowout with a guest list that included Meek Mill, Fat Joe and Trina.

But things took a darker turn, apparently, after the megaproducer and his crew wrapped up the festivities.

According to Local 10, four people were arrested after an all-out brawl that went down around 5 a.m. Monday. It’s unclear if any was affiliated with the birthday bash.

Complex adds that Canadian artist Tory Lanez was also detained.

The TV station reports that the fight caused chaos not only inside, but outside, as clubgoers were forced out into the valet area in front of the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel.

On social media, a video shows various people fighting, staffers trying to split them up and women walking around aimlessly in tight dresses, barefoot with their high heels in their hands. Sirens wail in the background.

Luckily, Khaled was nowhere to be seen. He was probably somewhere counting his money.